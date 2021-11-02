Anything Goes breaks Barbican box office record

The Barbican has had a box office record broken with the ongoing revival of Anything Goes.

The five-star show took £717,000 last week – the highest grossing week for a musical at the venue in its 39-year history.

The piece has a 50-strong company led by Rachel York (who took over from Sutton Foster after Foster completed her assigned dates), Robert Lindsay, Haydn Gwynne and Gary Wilmot.

Producer Howard Panter said: "We are thrilled with the response to this glorious production of Anything Goes. To achieve a gross of £717,000 in one week is quite some feat. It just goes to show that as we come out of the pandemic, London theatre is very much alive and people cannot get enough of this energetic and uplifting classic musical which has been sold out night after night.

"From outstanding leading actors, to the spectacular supporting company, the glorious set design, the breathtaking choreography and stage direction, and of course the wonderful score - it really is ‘the show of the year'. I'd like to thank our friends at the Barbican for their huge support throughout - we will be back!"

The show will also be screened in cinemas later this month, with a trailer available here: