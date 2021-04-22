Andrew Lloyd Webber records new album at refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Andrew Lloyd Webber has recorded a new album of symphonic material from three of his shows – Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard.

The album was recorded by an 81-piece orchestra at the recently refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which has undergone a major £60 million restoration project.

Conducted by Simon Lee, the album will be released in June 2021 by Decca Records. Peter Cobbin and Kirsty Whalley, recording engineers and co-founders of Such Sweet Thunder, said: "The vast stage of Theatre Royal Drury Lane allowed us to socially distance an entire symphonic orchestra, something that is not possible in any recording studio anywhere in the world. Like the unique heritage and legacy that comes with the exceptional renovation of Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the recordings marry characterful vintage and time-honoured analog with the latest state-of-art pristine technologies."

Lloyd Webber commented: "For over a year now, we have lived without the joy of live music. To bring an 81-piece orchestra into the new Theatre Royal Drury Lane for this first performance on the biggest stage in London, feels like a momentous step forward."

The track list for the album will be unveiled at a later date.