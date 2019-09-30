& Juliet musical: first look photos at the new Max Martin show

Production shots have been released for brand new musical & Juliet, which is currently running in Manchester ahead of a West End transfer in November.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) the show imagines what would happen if Shakespeare's Juliet rebelled against her story and didn't die at the end of the play, carving out a life for herself instead. The show features tunes from the massive catalogue of Max Martin music, including Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys.

The cast is led by Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet alongside Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage and Tim Mahendran.

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher..

With a book by David West Read, Jennifer Weber is choreographing the show, which has set design from Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.