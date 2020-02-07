Amélie musical to release London cast album

The UK production of Amélie the Musical will release a cast album, the director Michael Fentiman has confirmed on Twitter.

The stage show is based on the 2001 romantic comedy film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, which was nominated for five Academy Awards and won two BAFTA Awards.

The musical, which first ran in the UK at the Watermill Theatre and recently completed a festive run at The Other Palace, has music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé and book by Craig Lucas. The adaptation of Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant's film is directed by Fentiman. Designs for the show are by Madeleine Girling, choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, orchestrations and arrangements by Barnaby Race, musical supervision and direction by George Francis, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and sound design by Tom Marshall.

It stars Audrey Brisson in the titular role, alongside Sophie Crawford, Faoileann Cunningham, Rachel Dawson, Oliver Gran, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, Samuel Morgan-Grahame, Emma Jane Morgan, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin and Johnson Willis.

The production has been contacted and has stated that no release date is confirmed as of yet.