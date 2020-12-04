Alan Menken and Glenn Slater confirm they're working on Animal Farm musical with James Graham

Straight from the horse's mouth – George Orwell's much-studied satire Animal Farm is headed for the stage, its creators have confirmed.

Musical creatives Glenn Slater (School of Rock, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid, Love Never Dies, Home on the Range and more) and Alan Menken (Disney's Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol, Home on the Range, Sister Act and more) will work on the stage show, which has not yet found a director.

The show's still in its infancy with a workshop expected next spring, according to producer Adam Spiegel.

Slater took to Twitter to confirm the project, saying "Super excited about this! And absolutely loving working with James Graham." Menken has also retweeted the news.

Graham is, according to reports, writing the book for the piece (which is set to be his first musical). The playwright has credits including Ink, Labour of Love, The Vote, This House, Bubble and many more.

We'll keep you posted on all the latest Animal Farm news as it comes.