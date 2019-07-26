Aisha Jawando to play Tina Turner in West End Tina

Aisha Jawando will play the lead role in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

Jawando, who has appeared in The Life at Southwark Playhouse, Motown in the West End and Cinderella at Hackney Empire, will inherit the role from 8 October. She previously played Tina's sister Alline Bullock in the piece and she has also performed in the lead role at performances over the last 15 months.

She takes over the titular part from Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, who will join Adrienne Warren in the Broadway company of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical when the piece begins performances there on 12 October 2019.

The musical, about the life and rise of the rock 'n' roll star, is directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Choreography is from Anthony van Laast, set from Mark Thompson, musical supervision from Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting from Bruno Poet, sound from Nevin Steinberg, projections from Jeff Snugg and orchestrations from Ethan Popp.

It continues to run at the Aldwych Theatre.