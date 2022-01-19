French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died aged 37.

The award-winning performer and model, who has won two César Awards, appeared as the fashion mogul Yves Saunt Laurent in Saint Laurent, while also playing the young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising.

Set to appear opposite Oscar Isaac in the upcoming Moon Knight series, Ulliel is no stranger to the stage, performing the lead role in Joe Orton's acclaimed Entertaining Mr Sloane in 2012 at the Comédie des Champs-Élysées. He has also appeared in Lars Norén's Démons at the Théâtre du Rond-Point Paris.

Ulliel was injured in a skiing accident earlier this week, with his death reported earlier today.