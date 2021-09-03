ABBA Arena to open in London next year

There's already a healthy chunk of ABBA-related material in London – with Mamma Mia! in the West End and Mamma Mia! The Party in Greenwich.

A third addition to the ABBA conglomeration will come in the form of an epic new 3000-person capacity ABBA Arena, being constructed between Hackney and Stratford, to coincide with the release of the super-group's new album Voyage.

With dance booths, food, beverages, and more, audiences will be able to watch a live band perform alongside pre-recorded motion-capture performances from the four ABBA team members.

The experience is being crafted by George Lucas's Industrial Light & Magic special effects company, so expect something relatively novel and cutting edge.

The venue will open next May, with tickets on sale next week.