A Streetcar Named Desire with Patsy Ferran, Paul Mescal and Anjana Vasan sells out in two hours and breaks records

It seems as though the West End is in rude health – the Almeida's production of A Streetcar Named Desire has sold out in two hours.

With these record sales, the piece has become the fastest selling production to date in any Ambassador Theatre Group venue, and additionally for ATG Productions (who co-prodcue the West End run) as a theatrical production company.

Telling the tale of two estranged sisters who reunite in New Orleans, the piece has picked up glowing reviews during its initial sell-out run in north London.

The creative team features set designer Madeleine Girling, costume designer Merle Hensel, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Peter Rice, composer Angus MacRae and casting director Julia Horan.

Set to appear will be Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke) as Blanche, with Oscar nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun, Normal People) as Stanley and Anjana Vasan (Summer and Smoke) as Stella. Also set to reprise their role is Dwane Walcott (Hamlet) as Mitch.