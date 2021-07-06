Watch Kingsley Morton and Ahmed Hamad perform numbers from The Addams Family tour

Two numbers from the upcoming Addams Family tour have been released.

Opening at New Victoria Theatre in Woking on 19 August before playing at the New Wimbledon Theatre from 24 to 28 August, the show is based on the iconic family created by Charles Addams, and previously toured in 2017. New cast members were unveiled today – you can find out more here.

Watch "Crazier than You" here:

Watch "Pulled":

Tickets for the tour are on sale below.