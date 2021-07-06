The Addams Family announces full casting for UK and Ireland tour

Complete casting has been announced for The Addams Family as it prepares to kickstart a new tour.

Joining the previously announced Samantha Womack (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Luke Byrne, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman will be Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), Dickon Gough (Lurch until 27 November 2021), Ryan Bennett (Lurch from 18 January 2022), Roxanne Couch, Oonagh Cox and Joshua Robinson.

The piece will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Based on the cult classic franchise of the same name, the show will also visit Milton Keynes (31 August to 4 September), Dartford (7 to 11 September), Salford (14 to 18 September), Glasgow (21 to 25 September), Stoke (12 to 16 October), Liverpool (19 to 23 October), Nottingham (9 to 13 November), Cardiff (16 to 20 November), Sheffield (23 to 27 November), Birmingham (16 to 22 January), Edinburgh (25 to 29 January), Bradford (1 to 5 February), Newcastle (8 to 12 February), Oxford (15 to 19 February) and Bromley (1 to 5 March).

Tickets are on sale below.