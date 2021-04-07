Grease musical with Peter Andre unveils new tour dates

Grease has revealed new UK and Ireland tour dates, set to open from Curve, Leicester on 30 July.

The new production is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, with designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Tom Marshall. It initially ran at Curve in Leicester over Christmas 2016.

It is the first new production of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey's iconic musical in 25 years, with Jacobs and Casey's work turned into a hit film starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

Peter Andre is currently scheduled to perform at certain performances in Leicester, Plymouth, Canterbury, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Woking, Dartford, Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Southampton, Liverpool and Cardiff.

The tour will continue on to Theatre Royal Plymouth from 3 to 7 August, The Marlowe, Canterbury from 9 to 14 August, Theatre Royal Nottingham from 17 to 21 August, Milton Keynes Theatre from 23 to 28 August, Stoke Regent Theatre from 30 August to 4 September, New Victoria Theatre, Woking from 7 to 11 September, The Orchard Theatre, Dartford from 13 to 18 September, Bristol Hippodrome from 21 to 25 September, Edinburgh Festival Theatre from 27 September to 2 October, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from 5 to 9 October, Manchester Opera House from 11 to 23 October, Grand Opera House, Belfast from 26 to 30 October, The Alexandra, Birmingham from 2 to 6 November, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from 9 to 13 November, Liverpool Empire from 15 to 20 November and Wales Millennium Centre from 22 to 27 November.