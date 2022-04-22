Billy Elliot revival announces complete casting

Casting is now confirmed for the previously announced brand-new production of Billy Elliot at Curve in Leicester.

Sharing the titular role will be Leo Hollingsworth from Nottinghamshire, Alfie Napolitano from Northamptonshire, Samuel Newby from Hertfordshire and Jaden Shentall-Lee, whose family live in Leicestershire. In addition, Sally-Ann Triplett will take on the role of Mrs Wilkinson.

They are joined by Joe Caffrey as Billy's Dad Jackie, Rachel Izen as his Grandma Edna, Luke Baker as his older brother Tony and Jessica Daley as Dead Mum.

The adult company is completed by Craig Armstrong as George, Minal Patel as Big Davey, Cameron Johnson as Mr. Braithwaite, Micky Cochrane as Scab, Robin Paley Yorke as Lesley, Christopher Wright as Mr. Wilkinson, Michael Lin as Pit Supervisor, Jonathan Dryden Taylor as Posh Dad, Tori McDougall as Clipboard Woman, Louie Wood as Glaswegian Dancer, and Steph Asamoah and Anna Rossa as community members.

Alternating in the role of Michael, Billy's best friend, will be Bobby Donald, Lucas Haywood, Ethan Shimwell and Prem Masani, while Pearl Ball, Caitlin Cole, Lola Johnstone and Ellie Copping will share the role of Debbie, Mrs Wilkinson's daughter.

The young company also includes Willow Adamson, Maddie Seren Ashley, Oliver Back, Aneeka Kaur Bains, Ella-Rose Blackburn Price, Harvey Clarridge, Lily Corkill, Miley Dalton, Matisse Didier, Isabelle Francis, Rahul Gandabhai, Isla Granville, Uzziah Gray, Orlaith Rae Hunt, Ava Rose Johnson, Ava Mia Komisarczuk, Kyrelle Lammy, Lienna-Jean Langdon, Tahlia Maddox, Lorcan Murphy, Nesisa Mhindu, Hayden Polanco, Sophie Pirie, Gopal Thacker, Mirabelle Varakantam and Ethan Galeotti.

Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster commented: "We are beyond excited to share our extraordinary cast for Lee Hall and Elton John's astonishing musical Billy Elliot, ensuring this summer in Leicester is truly memorable."

Based on Stephen Daldry's film, Billy Elliot features music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall. It was first seen in the West End in 2005, going on to receive critical acclaim across the globe. The musical is set in a small town in 1980s Durham, where a young boy aspires to become a ballet dancer.

Directed by Foster and choreographed by Lucy Hind, the creative team also includes musical supervisor and musical director George Dyer, set designer Michael Taylor, costume designer Edd Lindley, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Adam Fisher, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl, RYTDS resident assistant director Lilac Yosiphon, Birkbeck trainee director Thyrza Abrahams, associate choreographer James Berkery, dialect coach Elspeth Morrison, fight director Kev McCurdy, head chaperone Helen ‘H' Mclaren-Frost, children's casting director Jo Hawes and adult casting director Kay Magson CDG.

Billy Elliot is set to run for six weeks from 7 July to 14 August 2022.



