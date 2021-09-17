Billy Elliot to be revived at Curve in Leicester

A brand-new production of Billy Elliot is headed for Curve in Leicester!

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Lucy Hind (Girl from the North Country) the show will play for six weeks from 7 July to 14 August 2022.

Based on Stephen Daldry's film, the stage show has music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall. It was first seen in the West End in 2005, going on to receive critical acclaim across the globe.

Auditions for the title role and young performers will begin soon, with anyone interested in appearing as Billy or his peers able to email [email protected] for more information.

Casting (which is to be confirmed) is led by Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG, with the show's set and costumes by Colin Richmond, with lighting by associate Ben Cracknell.

The venue's chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: "We are beyond excited to share Lee Hall and Elton John's astonishing musical Billy Elliot with Curve audiences, ensuring summer 2022 in Leicester is truly memorable.

"Billy Elliot is a musical filled with incredible characters, epic ideas and at its heart, the story of a young boy who has the passion and courage to dance down a different path from the one prescribed for him. We are indebted to the incredible creatives who made Billy such a hit and hugely grateful they have trusted us to create the first brand new UK production for our audiences in Leicester.

"Collaborating with a terrific production team and an incredible cast of the most exciting young performers, we are proud to present this mighty musical which recognises the value of culture in our society, the importance of expressing your truest self and gives a voice to the courageous working class communities who are depicted in Lee Hall's astonishing play. All beautifully framed by Elton John's electrifying score."

The musical is set in a small town in 1980s Durham, where a young boy wants to become a dancer.