Cirque du Soleil's Corteo to receive UK premiere in 2020

Cirque du Soleil's production of Corteo will come to the UK in June 2020.

The show marks the company's 30th anniversary and will visit the Leeds First Direct Arena from 18 to 21 June and The O2 in London from 24 June to 5 July. Corteo first premiered in Montreal in April 2005 and has since played to over nine million audience members in 20 countries on four continents.

Translating as cortège in Italian, Corteo consists of a clown imagining his own funeral as a festive parade with a carnival atmosphere, while he slowly ascends from earth to heaven. Direction is by Daniele Finzi Pasca.

Tickets will go on sale on 18 October.