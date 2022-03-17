Leeds Playhouse launches open casting call for titular role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Leeds Playhouse has announced an open casting call to find four young actors to star as Charlie Bucket in its previously revealed festive production Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical.

Artistic director James Brining, who is also set to helm the show, said: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical is such a special story, loved by generations of children and their parents for over almost 60 years. Charlie is such a fantastic role – a kind-hearted young person full of courage and strength. It's a big role that's going to require stamina and determination but, from the young people I have worked with before in many productions here at the Playhouse, I know we'll find our Charlie from a huge pool of young people in our region. We welcome young people from all communities to audition and encourage everyone who is interested and fits the brief to apply even if you don't have previous acting experience."

Working with Leeds-based casting directors Keston & Keston, the venue is looking for young people (aged 9 to 12 years), who are under 5ft tall and live within a 1-hour commute from Leeds city sentre. In addition, applicants must be fully available between August 2022 and January 2023. Parents are to be advised that the children sharing the role will require time off school and must be prepared to be licenced in order to participate in the production.

The deadline for registrations is 28 March 2022 via www.kestonandkestoncasting.com or via email ([email protected]).

Roald Dahl's iconic 1964 book, which has spawned two hit movies, is adapted by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The stage production also features Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley songs from the 1971 film, including "Pure Imagination". A musical prequel for the tale, titled Wonka, is currently in production ahead of a December 2023 release.

Designer Simon Higlett will transform the venue's Quarry Theatre for the piece, with full cast and creative team to be revealed.

Greig's adaptation had its world premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in June 2013, running until 2017. It was then seen on Broadway from March 2017 to January 2018. WhatsOnStage gave the 2013 premiere a glowing review, describing it as having "a real sense of invention and improvisation".

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical is set to run from 18 November 2022 to 28 January 2023.



