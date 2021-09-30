Wonka musical movie unveils full cast joining Timothée Chalamet

The full cast joining Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming Wonka musical movie has been revealed.

A prequel to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story, the piece follows the titular character as he travels around the world.

The piece will star Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins, it has been revealed, with Paul King (of the brilliant Paddington and Paddigton 2 fame) directing and co-writing with Simon Farnaby.

Joining them are Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Tom Davis, Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Colin O'Brien, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White also star.

This is a beefy, fun cast list, featuring stars from the likes of Horrible Histories, the Paddington franchise and British favourites such as Atkinson and Lucas. Hopefully Holdbrook-Smith will be able to show off his award-winning vocals!

We'll have a bit of a wait for the movie, as it's set to be released on 17 March 2023. Recently Netflix bought up the entire Dahl estate, though it is unclear whether the streaming platform is involved in this production in any way.