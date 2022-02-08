Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to be revived at Leeds Playhouse

A new production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is on its way!

Roald Dahl's iconic 1964 book, which has spawned two hit movies, is adapted by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The stage production will feature Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley songs from the 1971 movie, including "Pure Imagination".

Playing from 18 November 2022 to 28 January 2023, the musical will be presented at Leeds Playhouse, with direction by the venue's artistic director James Brining. Designer Simon Higlett will transform the venue's Quarry Theatre for the piece, with full cast and creative team to be revealed.

Greig's adaptation had its world premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in June 2013, running until 2017. It was then seen on Broadway from March 2017 to January 2018. WhatsOnStage gave the 2013 premiere a glowing review, described as having "a real sense of invention and improvisation".

it is unknown if this 2022 revival will feature "The Candy Man", which was included in the Broadway production but not the London staging. The production's press statement says this new presentation will have "memorable songs [plural] from the iconic 1970s film", so "Candy Man" may make the cut.

Brining said today: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is such a special story, loved by generations of children and their parents over almost 60 years. It's fantastic to have the opportunity to revisit the successful West End and Broadway versions and create a new production for audiences here in Leeds. With memorable characters, well-loved songs and the iconic Willy Wonka at its heart, this is a golden opportunity to create an entertaining and uplifting show for the whole family. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory celebrates imagination, love and community as well as what can be achieved when you follow your dreams.

"As the city regenerates and our thriving community continues to grow and develop, we're looking forward to creating a brilliant festive buzz in Leeds and celebrating the festive season with everyone."

A musical prequel for the tale, titled Wonka, is currently in production ahead of a March 2023 release.