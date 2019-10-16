John Cleese's Bang Bang! tour to star Wendi Peters, Tony Gardner and Tessa Peake-Jones

John Cleese's farce Bang Bang!, a new adaptation of Monsieur Chasse by Georges Feydeau, will embark on a new tour in 2020.

Following a respectable society lady who is hoodwinked by her husband, the comedy will star Tessa Peake-Jones (Only Fools and Horses), Wendi Peters (BIG) and Tony Gardner (My Parents Are Aliens).

It opens at Exeter Northcott on 6 February before visiting Mold, Peterborough, Guildford, Swindon, Croydon, Westcliff-on-Sea, Dartford and Malvern.

Cleese said: "I am delighted to be working with Exeter Northcott Theatre and Dermot McLaughlin to bring Bang Bang! to stages across the country with such a talented cast. Farce is my greatest love - Fawlty Towers consisted of 12 farces – and I think UK audiences will love this hilarious classic."

Creative team is to be announced.