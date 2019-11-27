A Monster Calls UK tour cast announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of A Monster Calls, which opens in Chichester at the Festival Theatre on 6 February.

Sally Cookson's award-winning production will star Greg Bernstein (Harry), Kaye Brown (Grandma), Raffaella Covino, Ammar Duffus (Conor), Keith Gilmore (Monster), Jade Hackett (Sully), Cora Kirk (Lily), Kel Matsena (Anton), Maria Omakinwa (Mum), Sarah Quist (Miss Godfrey), Paul Sockett (Mr Marl), Ewan Wardrop (Dad) and Sam Wood.

After Chichester, the show will be heading to venues in Nottingham, Salford, Coventry, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Cambridge, Canterbury, Edinburgh, Malvern, Norwich, Cardiff, Newcastle, Guildford, Plymouth, Leicester and Bristol, with further venues yet to be announced.

A Monster Calls has design by Michael Vale, costume by Katie Sykes, composition by Benji Bower, lighting by Aideen Malone, sound by Mike Beer, projection by Dick Straker, casting by Jessica Ronane and movement by Dan Canham. Adam Peck was writer in the room.

Cookson's production won the 2019 Best Entertainment and Family Olivier Award and ran at the Old Vic in London in July 2018, after a brief run at the Bristol Old Vic.

The piece follows 13 year-old Conor who has managed fine with his mum since his dad left, but is having to face up to the fact that his mum is sick. An outreach and engagement programme will be taking place throughout the tour.

The show received a four-star review from WhatsOnStage, which called it: "Truthful, hopeful and human".