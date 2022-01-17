Wales Millenium Centre to stage Llinos Mai's Anthem

Wales Millennium Centre has revealed its first production for 2022.

Written by Llinos Mai and featuring a score co-composed by Mai and Dan Lawrence, Anthem is an original musical comedy that follows Wales' largest television singing competition.

The piece will be performed in Welsh at the Centre's Weston Studio and directed by Alice Eklund, with Roger Williams serving as a dramaturg.

Mai commented: "Anthem is a show full of comedy, songs and a love of Welsh culture and music. Quite simply, I've created the kind of show we'd love to see in the theatre! I am delighted to work with Wales Millennium Centre to create Anthem, which is such an ambitious Welsh show. It's going to be a fun evening and we all deserve that at the moment."

The production is billed as "suitable for Welsh learners and fluent Welsh speakers alike" and, in addition, there will also be two performances with additional English-language captions.

The show will run from 30 March to 10 April 2022, with casting to be announced at a later date.



