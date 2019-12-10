Emma Rice's Romantics Anonymous musical full cast announced

Full casting has been announced for Emma Rice, Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond's hit musical Romantics Anonymous, which comes to Bristol Old Vic in January 2020.

Joining the previously announced returning cast members Marc Antolin (Jean-René) and Carly Bawden (Angélique) are Brett Brown (Salesman/Fred), Me'sha Bryan (Suzanne/Mimi), Harry Hepple (Ludo/Remi), Laura Jane Matthewson (Young Woman), Sandra Marvin (Magda/Brigitte/Dr Maxim), Craig Pinder (Father/Pierre/Receptionist) and Gareth Snook (Mercier/Mumbler/Marini).

Playing at the Bristol Old Vic from 18 January to 1 February, the show has design based on Le Brotherston's original, musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, choreography by Etta Murfitt, orchestrations by Simon Hale, lighting by Malcolm Rippeth and sound by Simon Baker.

Based on the French film Les Émotifs Anonymes, it follows Angélique, a shy chocolate maker and the awkward boss of a chocolate factory in a love story. The show first ran at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in 2017.