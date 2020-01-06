Go backstage with Noel Sullivan in School of Rock

As he continues to star in School of Rock in the West End, WhatsOnStage went backstage to chat to Noel Sullivan about the production and have a peek around his dressing room.

School of Rock is directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

Lloyd Webber, Julian Fellowes and Glenn Slater's musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and transferred to the West End in 2016. Based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black, the musical tells the story of Dewey, a musician who pretends to be his friend so he can get a job as a teacher. He then puts together a band with his pupils who enter into the Battle of the Bands.