RSC's Much Ado About Nothing – behind-the-scenes

Go behind-the-scenes on the RSC's hit production of Much Ado About Nothing!

Directed by Roy Alexander Weise and led by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Akiya Henry alongside Luke Wilson, it was recently revealed that the piece will be shown on BBC Four later this year.

Also in the cast are Toyin Ayedun-Alase (as Verges), Micah Balfour (as Don John), Rebecca Banatvala (as Seacole), Michael Bartelle (as Sexton), Mensah Bediako (as Antonio), Christelle Elwin (as Messenger), DK Fashola (as Friar), Kevin N Golding (as Leonato), Karen Henthorn (as Dogberry), Aruna Jalloh (as Oatcake), Sapphire Joy (as Margaret), Curtis Kemlo (as Borachio), Denver-Isaac Kwashe (as Conrade), Mohammed Mansaray (as Claudio), Taya Ming (as Hero), Ann Ogbomo (as Don Pedra) and Adeola Yemitan (as Ursula).

The creative team also features an original score from Femi Temowo, scenic design by Jemima Robinson, lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Claire Windsor, dramaturgy by Anthony Simpson-Pike and movement direction by DK Fashola.

The production is set to play in Stratford-upon-Avon to 12 March 2022.



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography



© RSC, Ikin Yum Photography