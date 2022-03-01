BBC announces Sunday evening theatre broadcasts

BBC Arts has revealed fresh initiatives to provide broadcasts and platforms for shows, companies and venues in theatre and beyond.

From April, BBC Four will be programming a dedicated "Sunday Night Performance" every week. This will showcase the best in theatre, dance, spoken word and opera.

Shows involved include Prisoner C33, a new one-man play starring Toby Stephens, directed by Trevor Nunn and written by Stuart Patterson, as well as four shows from across the Globe's 25-year history, the RSC's hit productio of Much Ado About Nothing and Nitin Sawhney's Ghosts in the Ruins, set in Coventry Cathedral.

Also involved are Theatr Clwyd with Tim Price's dark comedy Isla and Birmingham Rep's The Play What I Wrote, starring Tom Hiddleston.

The new head of BBC Arts and Classical Music TV Suzy Klein said today: "I hope everyone will find something to love and enjoy in what we have announced today. Our programmes show a really exciting range and ambition, with stories of art, culture, ideas and imagination from across our cultural and creative history.

"I'm thrilled to be able to bring to screen the very best performances from leading creatives across the UK, including from our own BBC Orchestras, The Globe, Coventry City of Culture, Theatre Clywd and the RSC. At the BBC we are making it even simpler for audiences to find the things they love about the arts, with our new performance strand coming to BBC Four and some great series and single documentaries on BBC Two as well as all on BBC iPlayer. Whatever you watch, we hope you love our programmes as much as we do."