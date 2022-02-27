Eddie Redmayne, Lily Allen, James McAvoy and Carrie Hope Fletcher among WhatsOnStage Award winners

The winners of the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have now been revealed.

Speeding away (at 88mph) with the Best New Musical trophy was Back to the Future, which also picked up additional awards for Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical (for Hugh Coles), Best Lighting Design (for Tim Lutkin) and Best Sound Design (for Gareth Owen).

Not to be outdone, the West End premiere of Disney's Frozen took home the most awards from the ceremony with a grand total of seven, including Best Direction (for Michael Grandage), Best Musical Supervision (for Stephen Oremus), Best Choreography (for Rob Ashford), Best Video Design (for Finn Ross) and Best Graphic Design (for Bob King Creative). Christoper Oram was a double winner at the ceremony, seeing off the competition in both the Best Set Design and Best Costume Design categories.

The universally acclaimed production of Anything Goes took home the Best Musical Revival gong and also saw standout cast member Carly Mercedes Dyer triumph in the Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical category. The show is set to return for a UK tour this April ahead of a return engagement at the Barbican Theatre from 15 July.

Eddie Redmayne's performance as The Emcee in Cabaret ensured his crowning as Best Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical, while Carrie Hope Fletcher picked up her record-breaking fourth WhatsOnStage Award, this time in the titular role of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, winning the highly competitive category of Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical.

As for the plays, it was a good night for 2:22 - A Ghost Story, which not only took home the coveted Best New Play prize, but also saw Lily Allen, who made her West End debut in the production, receive the nod for Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play and fellow castmate Jake Wood win in the Best Supporting Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Play category. It was recently confirmed that the piece will return for a third West End engagement, beginning performances at the Criterion Theatre from 7 May.

Stage and screen favourite James McAvoy also had a triumphant evening, being awarded the Best Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Play prize for his celebrated turn in Cyrano de Bergerac, with Jamie Lloyd's production also being crowned Best Play Revival.

Congratulations also go to Akiya Henry, who took home the Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play trophy for her turn as Lady Macduff in the Almeida Theatre's lauded production of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Away from the West End, Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre continued its Herculean rise with Rent receiving the nod for Best Regional Theatre Production and Rob Madge was able to triumph in the Best Off-West End Production category with their solo show My Son's A Queer But What Can You Do?.

Finally, the queens of Six proved that their ongoing popularity isn't slowing down anytime soon, winning the Best West End Show award for a second year running and continuing their reign in Theatreland.

You can find a full list of winners and nominees at this link.