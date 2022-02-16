2:22 A Ghost Story to transfer to new West End venue

The spooks aren't stopping any time soon!

2:22 A Ghost Story will transfer once more to a new venue following successful runs at the Noël Coward and Gielgud Theatres.

Danny Robins' domestic thriller, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, originally premiered last summer with a cast including Lily Allen and Hadley Fraser.

It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre, with Giovanna Fletcher and Stephanie Beatriz involved. Cast for the third run is to be revealed.

Robins said: "I'm so damn thrilled that the 2:22 A Ghost Story journey gets to continue. The response to the play so far has blown me away. Since I was a kid I've been obsessed by ghost stories, and I'm so glad that theatre audiences seem to feel the same way.

"My aim, writing the play, was to create a fun, spooky, thought-provoking night out, a show that leaves you buzzing, on the edge of your seat, questioning what you believe. If you haven't seen it yet, I hope you'll come down to the Criterion and see what you believe... if you dare!"

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the show has set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and illusions by Chris Fisher and co-direction by Isabel Marr.

It will run at the Criterion for a 17-and-a-half-week season from 7 May 2022.

Tickets will be available soon.