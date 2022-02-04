Anything Goes revival cast to include Kerry Ellis, Bonnie Langford, Simon Callow and Denis Lawson

Casting has been revealed for this year's revival of the five-star musical Anything Goes, both on tour and in London.

WhatsOnStage Award-winning performer Kerry Ellis will take on the role of Reno Sweeney, with Denis Lawson (Bleak House) playing crook Moonface Martin.

Also set to appear in the show are Simon Callow (Four Weddings and A Funeral) as Elisha Whitney while the iconic Bonnie Langford (9 to 5) will play Evangeline Harcourt.

Opening on tour in Bristol on 11 April, the multi-WhatsOnStage Award-nominated show will then visit Liverpool, Edinburgh, Canterbury and Manchester before a residency at the Barbican in London from 15 July to 3 September. Tickets for London and tour stops are available below.

Returning to the show at the Barbican and on tour will be Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables) as Billy Crocker, Carly Mercedes Dyer (A Chorus Line) as Erma (a role in which she is nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award this year), Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon) as Hope Harcourt and Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Further casting will be announced soon.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, the show has set design by Derek McLane, costumes by Jon Morrell, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Jonathan Deans and musical supervision by Stephen Ridley.

Ellis said today: "I am so excited to be taking on the role of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes this summer. This glorious show is classic musical theatre at its very best. Reno is an iconic character in musical theatre. I can't wait to get my tap shoes on and share this fabulous musical with audiences up and down the country."

Lawson added: "I'm delighted to be joining the cast of this great classic musical. Anything Goes is uplifting, energetic, and hilarious – with an unforgettable Cole Porter score. Audiences are in for a real treat."

Callow said: "Like everyone who saw Anything Goes last summer, I was swept away by it. The sheer joy of sharing its exuberance, wit and style with my fellow theatregoers - the perfect antidote to Covid and all its miseries. I couldn't be happier to be joining the show as we spread the joy around the country and back to the Barbican."

Langford rounded things off by saying: "I simply adore this show. It's vibrant, fun and bursting with a feel-good energy that is contagious both on and off stage. It really is musical theatre at its finest."