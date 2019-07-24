The Woman in Black to embark on new UK tour

The Woman in Black will embark on a new tour from September, it has been confirmed.

Based on Susan Hill's novel, the play tells of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that has been cast over his family by a ghost. The piece entered its 30th year in the West End in June, after it opened in 1989. It is adapted by Stephen Mallatratt and has direction from Robin Herford.

Opening at Blackpool Grand on 11 September, the piece will visit Cheltenham Everyman, Southampton Nuffield Theatre, Northampton Royal and Derngate, Sheffield Lyceum, The Orchard Dartford, Stoke Regent, York Theatre Royal, Darlington Hippodrome, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Southend Place Theatre, Curve Leicester, Liverpool Playhouse, King's Theatre Southsea, Cambridge Arts Theatre, Princess Theatre Torquay, Crewe Lyceum, Oxford Playhouse, Billingham Forum, Hull New Theatre, King's Theatre Edinburgh, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Nottingham Theatre Royal and Malvern Theatres.

Further dates and casting are to be announced, with the piece continuing to run in the West End.