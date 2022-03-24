Watch Christina Bianco's mash-up medley as she prepares to open in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice

WhatsOnStage recently caught up with Christina Bianco during rehearsals for the current UK revival tour of Jim Cartwright's The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, which celebrates its regional press night in Southampton this evening.

As well as chatting about the role of LV, which she was always destined to play, the beloved impressionist also treated us to a series of fun mash-ups. What happens when the Spice Girls meet Judy Garland, when Wham! meet Christina Aguilera, when The Beatles meet Shirley Bassey and when The Rolling Stones meet Liza Minnelli? Find out in the video below.

Telling the story of a reclusive daughter with a mega singing voice and an admiration for the classic divas, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice also features Shobna Gulati (as Mari Hoff), Ian Kelsey (as Ray Say), Akshay Gulati (as Billy), Anna Hale (as understudy LV and Sadie), William Ilkley (as Mr Boo), Fiona Mulvaney (as Sadie) and James Robert Moore (as Phone Man).

Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the production is currently running at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton until this Saturday, 26 March, before heading to The Capitol Horsham, Exeter Northcott, Malvern Theatres, Theatr Clwyd Mold, Theatre Royal Brighton, Derby Theatre, Salisbury Playhouse, Liverpool Playhouse, Theatre Royal Wakefield, Crewe Lyceum Theatre, The Lowry Salford, Blackpool Grand, Mercury Theatre Colchester, Richmond Theatre, York Theatre Royal and Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, with tickets for select dates on sale below.



