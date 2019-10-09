The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson to embark on UK tour in 2020

Jonathan Maitland's satire The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson will embark on a tour in January 2020.

The play, which first ran at the Park Theatre in north London, is set in post-Brexit Britain in 2029, as Boris Johnson remembers a pivotal dinner in February 2016 when he decided to vote leave. The script will be updated nightly to reflect political circumstances.

Will Barton returns to lead the cast as Boris Johnson, with Bill Champion as Michael Gove/Winston Churchill, Emma Davies as Margaret Thatcher/Sarah Vine/chief whip, Claire Lichie as Marina Wheeler/Boris' girlfriend and Tim Wallers as Evgeny Lebedev/Tony Blair/Huw Edwards.

Maitland said: "It's nice to have written something which unites Leavers and Remainers: the audiences so far have laughed, gasped and occasionally cried throughout! It's quite a brew: politics, power, sex, sovereignty and more re-writes than any withdrawal agreement! But it seems to work. Who'd have thought?"

The comedy will be directed by Dugald Bruce-Lockheart,, with set and costume design by Louie Whitemore, lighting design by Christopher Nairne and sound design by Andy Graham.

Opening at the Festival Theatre in Malvern on 22 January, the show will then visit Southampton, Windsor, Newcastle, Guildford, Salford and Eastbourne.