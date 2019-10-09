The Commitments to embark on a UK and Ireland tour

The Commitments will embark on a new tour in 2020, it has been revealed.

Adapted from Roddy Doyle's prize-winning novel, The Commitments tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, who shapes an unlikely bunch of amateur musicians into an amazing live act, the finest soul band Dublin has ever produced.

The show features classic soul songs including "I Heard It Through The Grapevine", "Knock On Wood", "Try A Little Tenderness" and "Mustang Sally".

The Commitments opened in the West End in 2013 and enjoyed a two year run before closing in 2015. It then ran on tour from 2016.

The new 2020 – 2021 tour will open in Bromley, before visiting Sheffield, Edinburgh, Peterborough, York, Llandudno, Nottingham, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes, Bradford, Glasgow, Blackpool, Northampton, Cardiff, Truro, Southend, Southampton, Bristol, Dartford, Norwich, Ipswich, Birmingham, Hull, Newcastle, Leeds, Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Reading, Liverpool, Aylesbury, Portsmouth, Manchester, Darlington, Wolverhampton, Wimbledon and Plymouth.

Casting and the full creative team is to be announced, with the show directed by Caroline Jay Ranger.