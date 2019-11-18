Top 10 party shows to see this Christmas
Proof that Christmas is not all about panto!
Tis the season to be merry and with that in mind, the following theatre offerings ought to get crowds in a festive spirit this year. There are a few shows thrown in for older audiences looking for a bit of madness to go with the mulled wine – but the list is a panto free zone, so you have been warned!
A Pissedmas Carol
If you are after a rowdy Christmas night then look no further. Sh!t-Faced Showtime are performing the classic Dickens' festive tale but with one slight difference… each performance one cast member performs drunk. Definitely a show for the adults, this looks set to be absolute carnage and perfect for a Christmas work do. 20 November to 5 January – Leicester Square Theatre
Escape from Planet Trash
One of the biggest LGBTQ nights in the world, Sink The Pink is making a triumphant return to the Pleasance Islington for a month of fun and frivolities over November and December. Featuring drag queens, comedy, aliens and giant space spiders, Escape From Planet Trash will certainly be the most flamboyant Christmas show in 2019. 19 November to 22 December – Pleasance London
Nativity! The Musical
The Dyers are back! Father and daughter duo Danny and Dani return alongside Sharon Osbourne and Rylan Clarke-Neal to star in Nativity!, the smash musical based on the adored 2009 film starring Martin Freeman. The show tours around Southern England and Wales before playing a number of dates at London's Eventim Apollo. 11 December to 29 December – Eventim Apollo with nationwide tour in weeks prior
Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis
Written 20 years ago, Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis could not be considered a classic festive tale by any stretch. Portraying a dominatrix's 50th birthday celebrations, this is an evening of alternative Christmas entertainment for the adults. Comedy connoisseurs Signal Theatre Company brings the quirky play to London for the very first time at the Park Theatre. 13 December to 4 January – Park Theatre
Love Actually
Love Actually is all around this winter, as a comprehensive nationwide tour offers the chance to enjoy a screening of the film accompanied by a live orchestra performing Craig Armstrong's emotional score. One of the most iconic Christmas films of recent years, this seems like a great way to get into the festive spirit. 23 November to 16 December – nationwide tour
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Having received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage when it premiered in London four years ago, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is always a highlight of the festive programme. Created by the same team behind The Play that Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, there is ample opportunity to see this show on a tour that extends into Spring 2020. Christmas dates will be at Alexandra Palace, London. 12 November to 29 February – nationwide tour
The Astonishing Times of Timothy Cratchit
Hope Mill is building a reputation as one of Manchester's go-to venues for immersive, boisterous and fun theatre. Inspired by A Christmas Carol, this new musical follows the downtrodden Dickensian character Timothy Cratchit as he attempts to make his own way in the world. 22 November to 29 December – Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Elf – The Musical
Three consecutive weekends in December will see Elf the musical travel from Liverpool to Glasgow and end its run at the SSE Wembley arena. In contrast to the majority of these shows, Elf is definitely aimed at families with younger children. 7 December to 23 December – Liverpool, Glasgow and Wembley
How The Grinch Stole Christmas
One of Dr Seuss' most iconic characters, The Grinch's story continues to mesmerise over 60 years after its publication. This production is based on the Broadway show that was created by 3-time Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien. There is a tour around major British cities planned, which culminates in a longer stint at The Lowry in Salford. 1 November to 5 January – nationwide tour
The Canterville Ghost
Oscar Wilde's witty tale is brought to the Unicorn's stage this Christmas in a production that will be suitable for the entire family. Set in a spooky Gothic mansion, expect this production to be mysterious as well as heartwarming. 10 November to 5 January – Unicorn Theatre