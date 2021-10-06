Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's Mum at Theatre Royal Plymouth and Soho Theatre – first look photos

First look images have been unveiled for Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's new piece Mum, which has just premiered in Plymouth.

Exploring early motherhood and mental health, the piece is at the city's Theatre Royal to 16 October before transferring to the Soho Theatre, where it plays from 20 October to 20 November.

It stars Sophie Melville (Iphigenia in Splott), Denise Black (Queer as Folk) and Cat Simmons (Come from Away).

Produced by Francesca Moody and directed by Abigail Graham, the associate director is TD Moyo, set and costume is designed by Sarah Beaton, lighting by Sally Ferguson, sound by Anna Clock and movement by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster.

Sophie Melville (Nina), Cat Simmons (Jackie), Denise Black (Pearl)

Cat Simmons (Jackie) and Denise Black (Pearl)

Cat Simmons (Jackie) and Sophie Melville (Nina)

Cat Simmons (Jackie)

Denise Black (Pearl)

Sophie Melville (Nina)

Sophie Melville (Nina)

