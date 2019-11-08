I Think We Are Alone full cast announced for Frantic Assembly 25th anniversary

The full cast for Frantic Assembly's co-production of I Think We Are Alone has been announced.

Kathy Burke and Scott Graham will co-direct Chizzy Akudolu, Charlotte Bate, Polly Frame, Caleb Roberts, Simone Saunders and Andrew Turner in the world premiere of Sally Abbott's play, which will open at the Theatre Royal Plymouth from 3 to 8 February before touring the UK.

Abbott's production explores the fragility of communities and the need to connect with those we love most. It includes the story of two estranged sisters (Bate and Frame) who argue via text when they want to confront the events of their past; the story of Josie (Akudolu) who ignores her grief and focusses on her son Manny (Roberts), and the story of Graham (Turner) who is left heartbroken and low until an act of kindness from a stranger allows him to open up again.

After Plymouth, the show will play in Liverpool, Edinburgh, London, Leicester, Southampton, Guildford, Newcastle, Bristol, Oxford and Salford in spring 2020. A Frantic Assembly and Theatre Royal Plymouth production, co-produced with Curve, it celebrates 25 years of Frantic Assembly and has design by Morgan Large, lighting by Paul Keogan, sound by Ella Wahlstrom and casting by Will Burton.