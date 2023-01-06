High Society and It's Her Turn Now among shows confirmed in new Mill at Sonning season

Alongside today's casting announcement for The Mill at Sonning's upcoming revival of Gypsy, the venue has also released details for its new season.

Joseph Pitcher is set to direct a new production of High Society, which will run from 29 November 2023 to 20 January 2024, with Francis Goodhand serving as musical director and arranger.

The beloved Cole Porter musical is based on The Philadelphia Story and the 1956 film starring Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra. The score features such classic songs as "True Love" and "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?".

David Warwick will helm the world premiere of a new adaptation of Ray Cooney's hit West End comedy Out of Order entitled It's Her Turn Now. Written by Michael Barfoot, the piece is now set to revolve around a female MP. It plays from 28 September to 18 November.

Artistic director Sally Hughes commented: "I was invited to the read-through of this play as we were coming out of lockdown. It was a late summer's afternoon in Ray Cooney's garden with a few invited producers and a wonderful cast. We all knew and loved the original version of the play Out of Order and didn't know what to expect. Well, it was a riot. We laughed until tears ran down our faces."

The season will also feature Issy van Randwyck's Dazzling Divas (19 to 29 July), directed by Edward Hall and showcasing the lives and careers of Billie Holiday, Marilyn Monroe, Patsy Cline, Janis Joplin, Mama Cass, Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield, alongside an hour-long, dining experience adaptation of Shakespeare'sTwelfth Night (1 to 5 August), directed by Tam Williams, and a revival of Alan Ayckbourn's How the Other Half Loves (10 August to 23 September), helmed by Robin Herford.

Other highlights of the season include the previously announced We'll Always Have Paris (19 January to 11 March), written by Jill Hyem and directed by Hughes, and a revival of Noël Coward's Hay Fever (March 16 to May 13), also helmed by Williams.