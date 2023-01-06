Lead Gypsy casting for the Mill at Sonning's revival announced

The Mill at Sonning has unveiled lead casting for its summer revival of Gypsy.

Jules Styne, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim's much-loved musical, which features numbers including "May We Entertain You", "You Gotta Have a Gimmick" and "Rose's Turn", follows an overbearing and cash-strapped mother attempting to break her children into showbusiness.

Numbers from Gypsy featured in the critically praised BBC broadcast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, which was captured in the West End last May.

Set to appear in the Sonning revival are Rebecca Thornhill (Matilda, From Here to Eternity, Chicago) as Mama Rose, with Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, 42 Balloons, Carrie) playing her daughter Louise. Further casting for the production is to be revealed in due course.

The piece runs from 24 May to 15 July 2023, while the creative team includes director Joseph Pitcher, musical arranger and musical director Francis Goodhand, designer Jason Denvir, costume designer Natalie Titchener and lighting designer Nic Farman, with casting by Pearson Casting.

The news comes as the picturesque Berkshire venue announces its full 2023 season – which we will be detailing later today!

Yesterday, we exclusively ran an interview with producer Cameron Mackintosh where he discussed Sondheim's last musical – you can read it here.