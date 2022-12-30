Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends BBC broadcast – cast, line-up and running order revealed

Ahead of tomorrow night's broadcast on BBC Two, here's a rundown of what to expect in the two hour, ten-minute screen version of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends – after we got an early look at the full show.

Before you watch the piece, which plays from 5.35pm and will then be preserved on BBC iPlayer (with plans for future live shows now all but guaranteed!) – read our exclusive interview with Cameron Mackintosh – who produced and conceived the historic event.

Damian Lewis and Bernadette Peters

© Danny Kaan

The special event, which took place in May of this year, featured a bumper cast of Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D Xavier.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, it was staged by Matthew Bourne, Friedman and Stephen Mear and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. It sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre 200 metres away.





The list of numbers being performed in the broadcast is as follows:

Daniel Evans – "Sunday in the Park with George" from Sunday in the Park with George

Julia Mckenzie, Cameron Mackintosh and company – "Side by Side" from Company

Rob Brydon, Gary Wilmot, Cameron Mackintosh, Clive Rowe and company – "Comedy Tonight" from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Company – "Company" from Company

Rob Brydon and Haydn Gwynne – "The Little Things We Do Together" from Company

Janie Dee, Josefina Gabrielle and Anna-Jane Casey –– "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from Company

Clive Rowe – "Live Alone and Like It" from the 1990 film Dick Tracy

Michael Ball – "Loving You" from Passion

Anna-Jane Casey, Jon Robyns and Holly-Anne Hull - "Not Getting Married Today" from Company

Company – "Into the Woods" from Into the Woods

Michael D Xavier and Julian Ovenden – "Agony" from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters – "I Know Things Now" from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters and Damian Lewis – "Hello Little Girl" from Into the Woods

Bernadette Peters – Children with Listen from Into the Woods

Holly-Anne Hull, Michael D Xavier, Janie Dee, Julian Ovenden, Rob Houchen, Desmonda Cathabel and the company - "A Weekend in the Country" from A Little Night Music

Judi Dench - "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music

Michael Ball and company – "Sweeney Todd" from Sweeney Todd

Maria Friedman - "The Worst Pies in London" from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball - "My Friends" from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball and Jeremy Secomb - "Pretty Women" from Sweeney Todd

Michael Ball and Maria Friedman – "A Little Priest" from Sweeney Todd

Haydn Gwynne - "The Ladies Who Lunch" from Company

Daniel Evans, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George

‘ACT TWO'

Orchestra – "Overture" from Merrily We Roll Along

Shan Ako, Rob Houchen, Christine Allado, Louis Gaunt and company – "Tonight Quintet" from West Side Story

Gary Wilmot, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Maria Friedman, Bonnie Langford, Rosalie Craig, Helena Bonham-Carter, Jenna Russell, Haydn Gwynne, Josefina Gabrielle and Amy Griffiths – "Broadway Baby" from Follies (and part of Side by Side by Sondheim)

Rob Brydon, Damian Lewis, Julian Ovenden and Siân Phillips - "Everybody Ought to Have a Maid" from A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum

Bernadette Peters, Anna-Jane Casey, Bonnie Langford - "You Gotta Have a Gimmick" from Gypsy

Ashley Campbell, Bradley Jaden, Charlie Stemp and Rob Houchen - "Waiting for the Girls" from Follies

Petula Clarke – "I'm Still Here" from Follies

Michael Ball – "Could I Leave You?" from Follies

Gary Wilmot - "Buddy's Blues" from Follies

Janie Dee – "The Boy From……" from The Mad Show and Side by Side by Sondheim

Bernadette Peters – "Losing My Mind" from Follies

Imelda Staunton – "Everything's Coming Up Roses" from Gypsy

[Video interlude from Hey Mr Producer featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim.]

Michael Ball, Rosalie Craig, Maria Friedman, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – "Not A Day Goes By" from Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Ball, Rob Brydon, Rosalie Craig, Haydn Gwynne, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Julian Ovenden, Jon Robyns, Jenna Russell, Jeremy Secomb, Michael D. Xavier and company – "Being Alive" from Company

Company – "Old Friends" from Merrily We Roll Along

Full Company – "Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along