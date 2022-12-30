Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends BBC broadcast – cast, line-up and running order revealed
The event takes place tomorrow night
Ahead of tomorrow night's broadcast on BBC Two, here's a rundown of what to expect in the two hour, ten-minute screen version of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends – after we got an early look at the full show.
Before you watch the piece, which plays from 5.35pm and will then be preserved on BBC iPlayer (with plans for future live shows now all but guaranteed!) – read our exclusive interview with Cameron Mackintosh – who produced and conceived the historic event.
The special event, which took place in May of this year, featured a bumper cast of Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Anna-Jane Casey, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia Mckenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D Xavier.
Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, it was staged by Matthew Bourne, Friedman and Stephen Mear and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. It sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre 200 metres away.
The list of numbers being performed in the broadcast is as follows:
Daniel Evans – "Sunday in the Park with George" from Sunday in the Park with George
Julia Mckenzie, Cameron Mackintosh and company – "Side by Side" from Company
Rob Brydon, Gary Wilmot, Cameron Mackintosh, Clive Rowe and company – "Comedy Tonight" from A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Company – "Company" from Company
Rob Brydon and Haydn Gwynne – "The Little Things We Do Together" from Company
Janie Dee, Josefina Gabrielle and Anna-Jane Casey –– "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from Company
Clive Rowe – "Live Alone and Like It" from the 1990 film Dick Tracy
Michael Ball – "Loving You" from Passion
Anna-Jane Casey, Jon Robyns and Holly-Anne Hull - "Not Getting Married Today" from Company
Company – "Into the Woods" from Into the Woods
Michael D Xavier and Julian Ovenden – "Agony" from Into the Woods
Bernadette Peters – "I Know Things Now" from Into the Woods
Bernadette Peters and Damian Lewis – "Hello Little Girl" from Into the Woods
Bernadette Peters – Children with Listen from Into the Woods
Holly-Anne Hull, Michael D Xavier, Janie Dee, Julian Ovenden, Rob Houchen, Desmonda Cathabel and the company - "A Weekend in the Country" from A Little Night Music
Judi Dench - "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music
Michael Ball and company – "Sweeney Todd" from Sweeney Todd
Maria Friedman - "The Worst Pies in London" from Sweeney Todd
Michael Ball - "My Friends" from Sweeney Todd
Michael Ball and Jeremy Secomb - "Pretty Women" from Sweeney Todd
Michael Ball and Maria Friedman – "A Little Priest" from Sweeney Todd
Haydn Gwynne - "The Ladies Who Lunch" from Company
Daniel Evans, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – "Sunday" from Sunday in the Park with George
‘ACT TWO'
Orchestra – "Overture" from Merrily We Roll Along
Shan Ako, Rob Houchen, Christine Allado, Louis Gaunt and company – "Tonight Quintet" from West Side Story
Gary Wilmot, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Maria Friedman, Bonnie Langford, Rosalie Craig, Helena Bonham-Carter, Jenna Russell, Haydn Gwynne, Josefina Gabrielle and Amy Griffiths – "Broadway Baby" from Follies (and part of Side by Side by Sondheim)
Rob Brydon, Damian Lewis, Julian Ovenden and Siân Phillips - "Everybody Ought to Have a Maid" from A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum
Bernadette Peters, Anna-Jane Casey, Bonnie Langford - "You Gotta Have a Gimmick" from Gypsy
Ashley Campbell, Bradley Jaden, Charlie Stemp and Rob Houchen - "Waiting for the Girls" from Follies
Petula Clarke – "I'm Still Here" from Follies
Michael Ball – "Could I Leave You?" from Follies
Gary Wilmot - "Buddy's Blues" from Follies
Janie Dee – "The Boy From……" from The Mad Show and Side by Side by Sondheim
Bernadette Peters – "Losing My Mind" from Follies
Imelda Staunton – "Everything's Coming Up Roses" from Gypsy
[Video interlude from Hey Mr Producer featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim.]
Michael Ball, Rosalie Craig, Maria Friedman, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell and company – "Not A Day Goes By" from Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Ball, Rob Brydon, Rosalie Craig, Haydn Gwynne, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Julian Ovenden, Jon Robyns, Jenna Russell, Jeremy Secomb, Michael D. Xavier and company – "Being Alive" from Company
Company – "Old Friends" from Merrily We Roll Along
Full Company – "Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along