Gypsy and Top Hat announced in new Mill at Sonning season

The Mill at Sonning has unveiled its 2022-2023 season of shows, including two musical revivals and two comedic plays.

Returning for a second festive outing will be Jonathan O'Boyle's critical hit production of Top Hat, based on the 1935 film of the same name. Starring Jonny Labey (Strictly Ballroom) as Jerry Travers, the show has playing dates from 16 November to 30 December. Numbers include "Puttin' on the Ritz" and "Cheek to "Cheek".

The company will also feature Billie Kay (Dale Tremont), Paul Kemble (Horace), Brendan Cull (Bates), Julia Nagle (Madge) and Andy Rees (Beddini), while the creative team includes choreographer Ashley Nottingham, set designer Jason Denvir, sound designer Chris Whybrow, musical arranger and musical director Francis Goodhand and lighting designer Nic Farman.

Next summer, Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim's Gypsy will be revived with dates from 24 May to 15 July. The production will be created by the team behind The Mill's productions of My Fair Lady and Singin' In The Rain – director Joseph Pitcher and musical director Francis Goodhand. Casting and further creatives are to be revealed.

Wish Me Luck scribe Jill Hyem's We'll Always Have Paris will play from 19 January to 11 March, following three friends and two quirky characters who head to the French capital.

Finally, the venue will stage Noël Coward's Hay Fever from 16 March to 13 May, which the playwright wrote in three days when he was 24.