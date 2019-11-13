Singin' in the Rain musical at The Mill at Sonning cast announced

The cast for Singin' in the Rain at The Mill at Sonning has been announced.

Philip Bertioli (Fiddler on the Roof and 42nd Street), Brendan Cull (The Book of Mormon and Singin' in the Rain), Rebecca Jayne-Davies (Half a Sixpence and Jersey Boys) and Sammy Kelly (Matilda and Young Frankenstein) will head up the cast of the 2019 Christmas production, which will run from 30 November to 8 February.

The ensemble will include Natalie Bennyworth, Oliver Bingham, Connor Hughes, Ella Martine, Sorelle Marsh, John McManus, Jonathan Norman, Heather Scott-Martin, Daisy Steere and Russell Wilcox.

The show follows on from the venue's production of Guys and Dolls in 2018 and is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, featuring such classic songs as "Make ‘em Laugh", "You Are My Lucky Star", "Good Mornin'" and the title song "Singin' in the Rain". The Mill at Sonning's production requires 1,000 litres of water to be pumped on stage every show – the water effects are by Alasdair Elliott.

Direction is by Joseph Pitcher, orchestrations and arrangements by Charlie Ingles, choreography by Ashley Nottingham, musical direction by Francis Goodhand, set design by Diego Pitarch, costume design by Natalie Titchener, lighting design by James Platt and sound design by Joshua Robins. The original screenplay is by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, with lyrics by Arthur Freed and music by Nacio Herb Brown.