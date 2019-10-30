Queen's Theatre Hornchurch spring 2020 season announced

The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has announced its spring 2020 season with a Shakespeare and two world premieres.

Macbeth is a co-production with Derby Theatre, playing at the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 7 to 29 February. Douglas Rintoul (As You Like It, The Crucible) directs, with design by Ruari Murchison, lighting by Daniella Beattie and sound by Paul Falconer. The show will then tour to Derby, Ipswich and Perth where it ends on 4 April.

The world premiere of Maggie May will play at the venue from 13 to 28 March. A co-production with Leeds Playhouse, Frances Poet's play will be directed by Jemima Levick and will transfer to Leeds from 31 March to 18 April.

Finally, the world premiere of a new musical – Love Letters – will play from 24 April to 16 May. The show will be written and directed by Rintoul, with design by Jess Curtis, musical direction by Ben Goddard, choreography by Sundeep Saini, lighting by Mark Dymock and sound by Chris Murray. It will play in Basildon and Guildford after its Hornchurch performances and tells the story of an unposted love letter, meant to be sent between a young couple only to be delivered many years later.