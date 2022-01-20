Cluedo tour reveals full cast to join Michelle Collins

Casting is now complete for the fast-approaching UK tour of Cluedo.

Joining previously announced Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett will be Daniel Casey (Midsomer Murders) as Professor Plum, alongside Jean-Luke Worrell (as Wadsworth), Laura Kirman (as Yvette), Wesley Griffith (as Colonel Mustard), Etisyai Philip (as Mrs White), Judith Amesenga (as Mrs Peacock) and Tom Babbage (as Reverend Green).

Rounding out the company are ensemble members Harry Bradley and Meg Travers, as well as understudies Georgia Bradley and Liam Harrigan.

Directed by Mark Bell, the stage production is an amalgamation of the much-loved detective board game and Paramount's 1985 film Clue, written by Sandy Rustin (partly based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn), with additional materials by Bell, Hunter Foster and Eric Price.

The creative team also includes set and costume designer David Farley, lighting designer Warren Letton, sound designer Jon Fiber and movement director Anna Healey.

Produced by Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of Kilimanjaro Theatricals, in partnership with Work Light Productions, Lively McCabe Entertainment and The Araca Group, the UK premiere opens in Bromley on 28 January, before heading to Norwich, Cambridge, Woking, Nottingham, Richmond, Coventry, Leeds, Cardiff, Shrewsbury, Bath, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Southampton, Sheffield, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Brighton, Malvern, Salford, Glasgow, Wolverhampton and Belfast.

Newly released rehearsal shots and tickets for selected dates are below.





Tom Babbage, Etisyai Philip, Laura Kirman, Harry Bradley, Jean-Luke Worrell, Meg Travers and Daniel Casey



Michelle Collins



Etisyai Philip and Mark Bell

