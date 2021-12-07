Michelle Collins to star in Cluedo tour

Michelle Collins is going to be seeing red in the upcoming tour of Cluedo.

Collins will be taking on the role of Miss Scarlett in the new tour, which opens in Bromley on 28 January with dates through to July.

The stage production is an amalgamation of the board game and the hit 1985 film Clue, and has direction by Mark Bell, with a creative team also featuring designer David Farley, lighting designer Warren Letton, sound designer Jon Fiber and movement director Anna Healey.

Collins said today: "I'm thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo. It's such an iconic game and I remember how much I loved playing it with my cousins when we were younger. I'm delighted that it's being brought to the stage – and having really enjoyed reading the script, I'm sure audiences across the UK will love it."

The play is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and penned is by Sandy Rustin with additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, as well as Bell.