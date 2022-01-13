Private Peaceful tour reveals casting

Casting has been released for Nottingham Playhouse's touring production of Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful.

The complete cast includes Daniel Boyd (Oppenheimer) as Charlie, John Dougall (The Girl on The Train) as Father, Colonel and Chaplain, Robert Ewens (Of Mice And Men) as Big Joe, Tom Kanji (Shoe Lady) as Munnings, Doctor and Grandma Wolf, Emma Manton (As You Like It) as Miss McAllister, Daniel Rainford (Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia) as Thomas "Tommo" Peaceful, and Liyah Summers (Our Lady of Kibeho) as Molly. Abigail Hood (Beneath The Blue Rinse / The Answer) will serve as understudy for the production.

Adapted for the stage by Simon Reade and directed by Elle While, Morpurgo's Carnegie Medal-shortlisted 2003 novel follows a young soldier who reflects on his life from the trenches of the First World War.

Creative team members include designer Lucy Sierra, lighting designer Matt Haskins, sound designer Dan Balfour, movement director Neil Bettles, composer Frank Moon, fight director Jonathan Holby, voice and dialect coach Marianne Samuels and casting director Ginny Schiller CDG.

The show runs at Nottingham Playhouse from 12 to 26 February with the subsequent UK tour launching at Chichester Festival Theatre on 1 March, before heading to Bromley, Cambridge, Oxford, Hayes, Hull, Bath, Birmingham, Salisbury, Blackpool, Malvern, Coventry, Guildford, Crewe, Norwich, Richmond, Southend and Cheltenham.

The tour is produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and supported by Arts Council England through a National Lottery Project Grant award. A number of access performances including BSL, audio described, captioned performances and touch tours will also be available.



