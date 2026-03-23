Winners for London Standard Theatre Awards revealed – including Rachel Zegler, Hayley Atwell and Brendan Gleeson

The awards make a return in an intimate ceremony overseen by Mason Alexander Park

The winners have been revealed for the latest London Standard Theatre Awards.

Founded in 1955 and the oldest theatre awards in the UK, the nominees are drawn from the best shows of the last year.

The awards were briefly paused in 2024, but now return, with the winners listed in full below.

Emerging Talent

* Ebenezer Bamgboye (director): The Lonely Londoners, Jermyn Street/Kiln Theatre

* WINNER: Gracie Oddie-James: The Lady from the Sea, Bridge Theatre

* Diego Andres Rodriguez: Evita, The London Palladium

* Lucy Karczewski: Stereophonic, Duke of York’s

* Zoe Brough: Playhouse Creatures, Orange Tree Theatre

Best Director

* Jamie Lloyd: Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

* Thomas Ostermeier: The Seagull, Barbican

* WINNER: Omar Elerian: Rhinoceros, Almeida

* Rebecca Frecknall: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Almeida

* Nicholas Hytner: Richard II, Bridge

Best Musical

* WINNER: Evita, The London Palladium

* The Producers, Menier/Garrick Theatre

* Here We Are, National Theatre

* Oliver!, Gielgud Theatre

* Shucked, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best Musical Performance

* WINNER: Rachel Zegler: Evita, The London Palladium

* Andy Nyman: The Producers, Garrick Theatre / Menier Chocolate Factory

* Simon Lipkin: Oliver!, Gielgud Theatre

* Tracie Bennett: Here We Are, National Theatre

* Vanessa Williams: The Devil Wears Prada, Dominion Theatre

Best Actor

* Tom Hiddleston: Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

* Michael Shannon: Moon for the Misbegotten, Almeida

* WINNER: Brendan Gleeson: The Weir, Harold Pinter

* David Shields: Punch, Young Vic / Apollo Theatre

* Jonathan Bailey: Richard II, Bridge

Best Actress

* Rosamund Pike: Inter Alia, National Theatre

* Sharon D Clarke: The Importance of Being Earnest, National Theatre

* WINNER: Hayley Atwell: Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

* Cate Blanchett: The Seagull, Barbican

* Ruth Wilson: Moon for the Misbegotten, Almeida

Best Play

* Till the Stars Come Down, Beth Steel, National Theatre and Theatre Royal Haymarket

* WINNER: Punch, James Graham, Young Vic and Apollo Theatre

* Stereophonic, David Adjmi, Duke of York’s Theatre

* Romans: A Novel, Alice Birch, Almeida Theatre

* The Brightening Air, Conor McPherson, Old Vic

Best Production

* Soutra Gilmour: Much Ado About Nothing, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

* Magda Willi: The Seagull, Barbican Theatre

* WINNER: David Zinn (set) and Enver Chakartash (costumes): Stereophonic, Duke of York’s Theatre

* Frankie Bradshaw: Ballet Shoes, National Theatre

* Rosanna Vize, The Maids, Donmar Warehouse

Most Promising Playwright

* WINNER: Ava Pickett: 1536, Almeida Theatre

* Azuka Oforka: The Women of Llanrumney, Stratford East

* Katherine Moar: Ragdoll, Jermyn Street Theatre

In addition, Blanchett won a “special Lebedev award” given by Standard proprietor Evgeny Lebedev, while a supplementary comedy award was given to Stephen Fry for his performance as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest.