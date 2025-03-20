Win two tickets to the UK premiere musical White Rose

We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to the UK premiere of new musical White Rose in London.
Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.
On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.
This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to a performance of White Rose at Marylebone Theatre! Collette Guitart and Tobias Turley lead the piece which is inspired by the true story of a collective of university students in Munich, who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets opposing Hitler and the Nazi party. They were later known as the White Rose resistance.
