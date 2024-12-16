White Rose musical to receive UK premiere

Exclusive: The UK premiere of White Rose: The Musical will be staged at London’s Marylebone Theatre next spring.

With book and lyrics by Brian Belding and music by Natalie Brice, the piece is inspired by the true story of a collective of university students in Munich, who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets opposing Hitler and the Nazi party. They were known as the White Rose resistance. The musical premiered Off-Broadway earlier this year.

Belding commented: “The true story of the White Rose has inspired me for years. These students were the privileged few who benefited from unjust laws and discrimination and yet they were the ones who ultimately stood up for those who no longer had a voice. They chose to use their privilege for good, risking everything while doing so. I created White Rose: The Musical so this amazing story might inspire those struggling to find their own way to take action where they see injustice.”

The production will be directed by Will Nunziata, with casting and additional creative team information still to be revealed.

Produced by Samsational Entertainment and JLWN Productions LLC, with Thomas Hopkins Productions serving as executive producer and general manager, White Rose: The Musical will run from 27 February to 13 April 2025 at the Marylebone Theatre, with a press night scheduled for 4 March.

