This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to see the brand new Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical!

The show follows Simran, a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India as an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 songs. Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde). An American version was previously staged in San Diego in 2022.

Set to star are Jena Pandya, taking on the role of Simran, with Ashley Day in the role of Roger. The musical will open at Manchester’s Opera House on 29 May 2025, playing until 21 June 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

