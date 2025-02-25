whatsonstage white
Win two tickets to Come Fall in Love – the DDLJ Musical

Bag a seat at a brand new show this spring – here’s our Two-Ticket Tuesday special!

| Manchester |

25 February 2025

ddlj
Ashley Day and Jena Pandya, photos supplied by the production

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to see the brand new Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical!

The show follows Simran, a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India as an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 songs. Music is by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and the book and lyrics are by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde). An American version was previously staged in San Diego in 2022.

Set to star are Jena Pandya, taking on the role of Simran, with Ashley Day in the role of Roger. The musical will open at Manchester’s Opera House on 29 May 2025, playing until 21 June 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

You can enter the Two-Ticket Tuesday here

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: A pair of tickets to Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical 
  • Tickets are only available for Monday to Thursday performances throughout the show’s run.
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 25 February 2025 to 27 February 2025 at midday.
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on 28 February 2025. 
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre
  • All other expenses associated with the prize such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

