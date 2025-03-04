whatsonstage white
Win two tickets for Austenland with Lucie Jones in concert in the West End!

Bag a seat at a brand new musical in the West End – here’s our Two-Ticket Tuesday special!

4 March 2025

Lucie Jones in the poster for Austenland, © Artwork Photography – Rich Lakos, Artwork Design – Steph Pyne

Welcome to your good ol’ Two-Ticket Tuesday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of events across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to see the brand new musical Austenland – which has two concerts in the West End on 24 March – at 3pm and 7.30pm.

The story follows Jane Hayes, an unlucky-in-love Austen fan who embarks on a Regency-themed holiday at Austenland. As she navigates a world of period drama and romance, she begins to question what is real and what is simply part of the fantasy. It was adapted into a film in 2013, with a cast including Keri Russell and Jennifer Coolidge.

The musical’s book is by Jodi Picoult (The Book Thief) and Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach on stage), with music and lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel (Central Park and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure).

Lucie Jones will star as Jane, with further casting revealed today.

You can enter the Two-Ticket Tuesday here

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: A pair of tickets to Austenland in concert.
  • Tickets are available for either performance on 24 March (3pm or 7.30pm).
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 4 March 2025 to 6 March 2025 at midday.
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on 7 March 2025.
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre
  • All other expenses associated with the prize such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

