Win two tickets for Austenland with Lucie Jones in concert in the West End!

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to see the brand new musical Austenland – which has two concerts in the West End on 24 March – at 3pm and 7.30pm.

The story follows Jane Hayes, an unlucky-in-love Austen fan who embarks on a Regency-themed holiday at Austenland. As she navigates a world of period drama and romance, she begins to question what is real and what is simply part of the fantasy. It was adapted into a film in 2013, with a cast including Keri Russell and Jennifer Coolidge.

The musical’s book is by Jodi Picoult (The Book Thief) and Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach on stage), with music and lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel (Central Park and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure).

Lucie Jones will star as Jane, with further casting revealed today.

