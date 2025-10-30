whatsonstage white
Features

Win our special West End trick-or-treat goodies

We went trick-or-treating in the West End!

Alex Wood

| London |

30 October 2025

moulin rouge swag
Our assorted treats!

This Halloween, the West End got its own trick-or-treat experience!

Intrepid WhatsonStage staffer Alex Braybrooke took it upon herself to tour the stage doors of some of the capital’s biggest shows – Ghost Stories, Moulin Rouge!, Hadestown and Titanique – for an impromptu round of theatre-themed trick-or-treating.

You can see how she got on here:

Best of all – you can now benefit from her efforts!

One lucky winner has the chance to pick up all the swag collected via a special competition.

Enter the competition here to win all of what we collected – including signed posters, pins, tote bags and oodles more!

Enter here.

  • Prize: Winners will a bag of swag from a variety of West End shows, pictured above. 
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The winning address must be located within the United Kingdom.
  • The competition will run 30 October to 4 November
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted from 4 November.
  • The prize will be dispatched by WhatsOnStage at the earliest available date.
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

