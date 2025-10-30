Win our special West End trick-or-treat goodies

We went trick-or-treating in the West End!

This Halloween, the West End got its own trick-or-treat experience!

Intrepid WhatsonStage staffer Alex Braybrooke took it upon herself to tour the stage doors of some of the capital’s biggest shows – Ghost Stories, Moulin Rouge!, Hadestown and Titanique – for an impromptu round of theatre-themed trick-or-treating.

You can see how she got on here:

Best of all – you can now benefit from her efforts!

One lucky winner has the chance to pick up all the swag collected via a special competition.

Enter the competition here to win all of what we collected – including signed posters, pins, tote bags and oodles more!